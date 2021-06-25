Top Diplomats of S. Korea, Singapore Agree on Efforts to Resume Fast-Track Entry

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and Singapore held talks on Thursday to discuss bilateral ties and regional and global issues.According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry, Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and his Singaporean counterpart, Vivian Balakrishnan, held talks in Singapore.In the meeting, Chung assessed that South Korea has strengthened cooperation with Singapore and agreed to continue doing so in seven areas including health, education, trade and investment.In particular, the two sides agreed to closely communicate to resume a "fast-track" entry program for essential trips by businesspeople.The top diplomats also agreed to continue consultations to iron out an agreement for a travel bubble program and mutual recognition of vaccination certificates to expand people-to-people exchanges.The two sides launched the fast-track program last September to allow essential trips by entrepreneurs and others between the two countries, but the program was suspended in February amid a rise in infections.