Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea appeared to be marking the 71st anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War in a low-key manner Friday without anti-U.S. rallies.The North's state media outlets have not reported on any anti-U.S. public rallies to commemorate the anniversary.North Korea had held such public rallies almost every year until the Singapore Summit was held in 2018 between leader Kim Jong-un and then U.S. President Donald Trump.It remains to be seen whether the North will hold rallies later on Friday, although it's unlikely.Meanwhile, the state newspaper Rodong Sinmun carried just two articles on the Korean War on Friday without any relevant photos. The articles focused on idolizing the North's founder Kim Il-sung rather than inciting anti-American sentiment.