S. Korea's Overseas Direct Investment Falls 21.6% in Q1

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s overseas direct investment decreased 21-point-six percent on-year in the first quarter amid the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.According to the Ministry of Economy and Finance on Friday, the value of investments made by South Korean companies abroad came to eleven-point-two billion U.S. dollars in the January-March period.Such investments declined for three straight quarters last year before rebounding in the fourth quarter, but slid yet again in the first quarter of this year.By sector, finance and insurance took up the largest portion of the country's overseas investment at 47-point-nine percent, followed by manufacturing, real estate and the wholesale and retail industries.Direct investment in the wholesale and retail sectors plunged 58-point-four percent on-year in the first quarter, while that in the manufacturing sector declined 14-point-three percent on-year.By country, the United States accounted for the largest share of South Korea's overseas investments, with four-point-two billion dollars, down 18-point-eight percent on-year.