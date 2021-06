Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) has surpassed the three-thousand-300 mark for the first time ever during trading.The index climbed 16-point-55 points from Thursday’s closing to stand at three-thousand-302-point-65 as of 9:01 a.m. Friday. That’s after it started the session at three-thousand-289-point-18.The index first broke past the three-thousand milestone on January 6, then climbed above three-thousand-200 in just three trading sessions.Remarks by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday signaling that interest rates wouldn't be hiked too quickly helped boost the market. A bipartisan agreement on an infrastructure deal in the U.S. also pushed up stocks.