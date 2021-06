Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has decided to carry out its presidential primary in early September in line with the party’s constitution and rules.The DP said its Supreme Council members reached the decision unanimously during a closed-door meeting on Friday.As a result, the party will select its candidate for next year's presidential race by September 10, which is 180 days before the election.Supporters of presidential hopefuls former DP Chairman Lee Nak-yon and former Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun demanded a two-month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung, the party's leading presidential contender, opposed, underlining the need to abide by party rules.