Photo : YONHAP News

The government will help local firms start Phase Three clinical trials on COVID-19 vaccine candidates from the second half of the year.The government unveiled the plan on Friday during a meeting on developing COVID-19 treatments and vaccines.The government said five South Korean vaccine companies are currently conducting clinical trials, adding that the government will provide support so that these firms can enter Phase Three, in stages, from the latter half of the year.To this end, the government will recruit participants for such trials and provide funds for the tests.