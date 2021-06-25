PM Kim Pledges to Remember Korean War Veterans' Patriotism

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum pledged that the government will endeavor to ensure that the patriotism shown by veterans of the Korean War is honored and remembered for generations to come.Marking the 71st anniversary of the outbreak of the three-year conflict on Friday, Kim said the government will continue to respect and support the soldiers for their dedication and contributions during the war.The prime minister said the Moon Jae-in administration's campaign to locate unregistered veterans identified some 83-thousand former combatants as of last year. Additionally, 392 additional sets of remains from the war were excavated in 2020.Kim reported that the allowance paid to veterans was raised by more than 50 percent, while the reduction in medical expenses was expanded from 60 to 90 percent.In remembrance of the fallen heroes, the prime minister pledged to never give up on the path towards declaring a formal end to the war and achieving a lasting peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula built on the foundation of a strong alliance with the U.S.