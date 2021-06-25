Ministry Reassigns Heads of Prosecution's Power Abuse Investigation Teams

The Justice Ministry on Friday carried out a massive reshuffle of the prosecution's mid-level executives and investigative team chiefs, who have been leading major cases on alleged power abuse.
Announcing the record-scale reappointments of 662 prosecutors, the ministry transferred Byun Pil-gun, the first criminal investigation unit chief at the Seoul central district office, to the district office in Changwon.
Byun has been leading a probe into the presidential office's alleged manipulation during a reinvestigation of sexual bribery allegations against former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui in 2019.
Lee Jeong-seob, who has been looking into the ministry's alleged violation in issuing a travel ban against Kim the same year, will relocate from the Suwon district office to the Daegu district office.
Lee Sang-hyeon, a Daejeon office prosecutor who has been leading a probe into the government's alleged manipulation in an economic feasibility study of the Wolsong number one nuclear reactor, was transferred to the Seoul western district office.
Meanwhile, prosecutors classified as pro-government or aides to Justice Minister Park Beom-kye were assigned to key posts.
Lim Eun-jeong, an inspection researcher at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office(SPO), was named the ministry's inspection officer. Park Cheol-woo, the minister's spokesperson, was named the new second deputy at the Seoul central district office.