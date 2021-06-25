Ministry Reassigns Heads of Prosecution's Power Abuse Investigation Teams

Photo : KBS News

The Justice Ministry on Friday carried out a massive reshuffle of the prosecution's mid-level executives and investigative team chiefs, who have been leading major cases on alleged power abuse.Announcing the record-scale reappointments of 662 prosecutors, the ministry transferred Byun Pil-gun, the first criminal investigation unit chief at the Seoul central district office, to the district office in Changwon.Byun has been leading a probe into the presidential office's alleged manipulation during a reinvestigation of sexual bribery allegations against former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui in 2019.Lee Jeong-seob, who has been looking into the ministry's alleged violation in issuing a travel ban against Kim the same year, will relocate from the Suwon district office to the Daegu district office.Lee Sang-hyeon, a Daejeon office prosecutor who has been leading a probe into the government's alleged manipulation in an economic feasibility study of the Wolsong number one nuclear reactor, was transferred to the Seoul western district office.Meanwhile, prosecutors classified as pro-government or aides to Justice Minister Park Beom-kye were assigned to key posts.Lim Eun-jeong, an inspection researcher at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office(SPO), was named the ministry's inspection officer. Park Cheol-woo, the minister's spokesperson, was named the new second deputy at the Seoul central district office.