BAI Chief Likely to Resign Next Week Ahead of Expected Presidential Bid

Photo : YONHAP News

Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) Chairman Choe Jae-hyeong, who is considered a presidential contender for the opposition, reportedly plans to resign from his current post next week.A source close to Choe told Yonhap News Agency on Friday that the head of the watchdog agency is expected to announce his future plans early next week.The source added that Choe reached the decision after serious consideration and will likely speak with his father over the weekend first to alleviate his concerns over the BAI chair entering politics.However, the chairman is unlikely to announce his bid right away amid criticism over damaging the BAI’s political neutrality. He reportedly also needs time to prepare his message before the formal announcement.If Choe steps down, he would be leaving the position around six months before his four-year term is set to end in January 2022.