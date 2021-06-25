Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

BAI Chief Likely to Resign Next Week Ahead of Expected Presidential Bid

Write: 2021-06-25 12:56:38Update: 2021-06-25 14:43:39

BAI Chief Likely to Resign Next Week Ahead of Expected Presidential Bid

Photo : YONHAP News

Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) Chairman Choe Jae-hyeong, who is  considered a presidential contender for the opposition, reportedly plans to resign from his current post next week.

A source close to Choe told Yonhap News Agency on Friday that the head of the watchdog agency is expected to announce his future plans early next week.

The source added that Choe reached the decision after serious consideration and will likely speak with his father over the weekend first to alleviate his concerns over the BAI chair entering politics.

However, the chairman is unlikely to announce his bid right away amid criticism over damaging the BAI’s political neutrality. He reportedly also needs time to prepare his message before the formal announcement.

If Choe steps down, he would be leaving the position around six months before his four-year term is set to end in January 2022.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >