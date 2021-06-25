DP Decides Not to Delay Primary Set for Early September

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has decided not to delay its primary for next year's presidential race, despite opposition from supporters of key contenders Lee Nak-yon and Chung Sye-kyun. The primary is scheduled to end in early September, as previously planned.Choi You Sun reports.Report: After weeks of wrangling over the timing of the presidential primary, the ruling Democratic Party(DP) ultimately decided to stick to its schedule of holding it in early September.DP leader Song Young-gil said at Friday's Supreme Council meeting that the party has decided to conduct the primary for next year's presidential race in accordance with the DP's constitution and regulations.Song said while there were differences in opinion, the Council reached a unanimous agreement.He added that six of the party's standing advisers, including former party leader Lee Hae-chan, agreed that the decision should be made according to principles.Six candidates will be named in early July and the primary elections will be completed by September 5.If no candidate manages to secure a majority at that time, a runoff election will be held on September 10, 180 days before the presidential election.Supporters of presidential hopefuls Lee Nak-yon and Chung Sye-kyun had proposed delaying the primary to allow candidates more time to prepare.While their respective camps initially said they were reviewing countermeasures, Lee and Chung said they accept the decision. Supporters of the leading presidential contender Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung, who had opposed the delay, welcomed the conclusion.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.