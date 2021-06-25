Menu Content

Samsung Electronics to Offer In-House Vaccinations from Next Month

Write: 2021-06-25 14:33:50Update: 2021-06-25 17:02:28

Photo : YONHAP News

Several large companies plan to launch in-house vaccinations for their employees next month as the country's vaccination program picks up speed.

According to Samsung Electronics on Friday, it plans to start offering Moderna vaccines through its on-site medical facilities from July 27.

The tech company will vaccinate employees aged 18 to 59 working at its plants in Suwon, Gumi, Gwangju, Giheung, Hwaseong, Pyeongtaek and Cheonan. Workers dispatched from partner companies will also be eligible.

Samsung's affiliates, including Samsung SDI and Samsung Display, also plan to begin in-house vaccinations.

Other major companies, such as Hyundai Motor, SK Hynix and LG Display, are also reportedly making their vaccination arrangements.

According to the national vaccine task force, the state-run vaccination program will start to gradually expand to include the general public aged 18 and older in the third quarter. The government aims to have 36 million people receive at least one shot by late September.
