Politics

S. Korea, SICA Agree to Develop Comprehensive Partnership

Write: 2021-06-25 14:42:41Update: 2021-06-25 15:35:19

Photo : YONHAP News

Leaders of South Korea and eight Central American countries adopted a joint vision on Friday for the development of comprehensive partnerships, with a focus in the digital and green sectors.

The agreement came during a summit of South Korea-Central American Integration System, or SICA, their first such gathering in eleven years, which held via video link. 

President Moon Jae-in said South Korea and SICA successfully showed their solidarity and cooperation during the COVID-19 crisis, sharing quarantine-related materials and experience.

Moon expressed hope the two sides will further expand inclusive and future-oriented cooperation, especially in the green and digital fields amid the post-pandemic economic recovery and climate crisis.

In a joint declaration, the SICA leaders pledged to continue supporting Seoul's peace efforts pushing for North Korea's denuclearization, while stressing the importance of inter-Korean dialogue and cooperation.

SICA consists of Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and the Dominican Republic.
