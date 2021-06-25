S. Korea, SICA Agree to Develop Comprehensive Partnership

Photo : YONHAP News

Leaders of South Korea and eight Central American countries adopted a joint vision on Friday for the development of comprehensive partnerships, with a focus in the digital and green sectors.The agreement came during a summit of South Korea-Central American Integration System, or SICA, their first such gathering in eleven years, which held via video link.President Moon Jae-in said South Korea and SICA successfully showed their solidarity and cooperation during the COVID-19 crisis, sharing quarantine-related materials and experience.Moon expressed hope the two sides will further expand inclusive and future-oriented cooperation, especially in the green and digital fields amid the post-pandemic economic recovery and climate crisis.In a joint declaration, the SICA leaders pledged to continue supporting Seoul's peace efforts pushing for North Korea's denuclearization, while stressing the importance of inter-Korean dialogue and cooperation.SICA consists of Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and the Dominican Republic.