Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) surpassed the three-thousand-300 mark for the first time on Friday, to reach a new high. It jumped 16-point-74 points, or zero-point-51 percent to close the week at three-thousand-302-point-84.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, however, losing zero-point-49 points, or zero-point-05 percent to close at one-thousand-12-point-13.On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened seven-point-two won against the dollar, ending the week at one-thousand-127-point-seven won.A bipartisan agreement reached in the U.S. on an infrastructure deal likely helped boost the market, along with the Fed's assurance to maintain its accommodating policy.