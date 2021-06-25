Menu Content

Write: 2021-06-25 19:20:36Update: 2021-06-25 19:23:41

Over 90% of Solders Aged Under 30 Receive 1st-Shots of Pfizer Vaccine

Photo : YONHAP News

Over 90 percent of South Korean soldiers aged under 30 have completed first-shot vaccination against COVID-19.  

The Ministry of National Defense said on Friday 13-thousand-899 soldiers under the age of 30 received their first-shots of the Pfizer vaccine the previous day, bringing the total number of vaccine recipients to 379-thousand-176. This accounts for 91-point-four percent of all soldiers aged 30 or less. 

Meanwhile, one soldier who received his first shot of the Pfizer vaccine was diagnosed with COVID-19 as he returned from vacation on Friday. Twenty-four other soldiers were previously infected with the virus following their Pfizer vaccinations. 

Another soldier, who was waiting for his shot, also tested positive during vacation, lifting a total caseload in the military to one-thousand-12.
