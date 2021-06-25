Gov't to Decide Whether to Raise Age Threshold for AZ Vaccination

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to announce next week its decision on whether to raise the age threshold for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination following the death of a young recipient who developed a fatal blood clot.Kim Ki-nam, a senior official at the state vaccination task force, said in a regular media briefing on Friday that the government has recalculated the risks and benefits of AstraZeneca vaccine for each age group following the fatal case.Kim said experts are currently discussing the outcome of their recalculation and will likely announce their decision next week.Two men, both in their 30s, were diagnosed with TTS(thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome) after they received their first AstraZeneca shots and one of them died earlier this month.The government acknowledged a causal relationship between the AstraZeneca vaccine and the death, recognizing for the first time a fatal side effect of any COVID-19 vaccine product since the nation began its vaccination drive on February 26.South Korea has administered AstraZeneca vaccine to those aged 30 or older based on the reports of adverse effects in other countries.