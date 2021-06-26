New COVID-19 Cases in 600s for 4th Day

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported new COVID-19 cases in the 600s for a fourth straight day on Friday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that 668 new infections were registered throughout Friday, raising the country's accumulated caseload to 154-thousand-457.Of the new cases, 611 are local transmissions and 57 from overseas.The greater metro area accounts for 75 percent of the new domestic cases, including 260 in Seoul and 185 in Gyeonggi Province.Of the overseas cases, 30 are foreign nationals and 27 are South Korean.Close to 65-hundred COVID-19 patients remain in isolation, including 149 in critical condition, up by six from the previous day.Three more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to two-thousand-12. The fatality rate stands at one-point-three percent.