29.7% of S. Korea's Population Receive First Vaccine Dose

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's vaccination task force announced Saturday that over 15-point-26 million people in the country have received the first COVID-19 vaccine shot, accounting for 29-point-seven percent of the population.The updated figures also show that four-point-six million people, or about nine percent of the population, have received both shots.Thanks to the use of low dead space syringes that reduce waste and the introduction of the leftover vaccine reservation system, the government has surpasses its first half target of administering jabs to 13 million people.Vaccination centers will use the remaining days in June to prepare for another inoculation drive that will begin in July.Reservations will open in mid-July for four million people in their late 50s and one-point-one million school faculty members. Citizens in their early 50s will be able to make reservations from the fourth week of July.Meanwhile, the government will announce social distancing levels for each region on Sunday ahead of a new distancing scheme that is set to take effect next month.