Local Gas Prices Rise for 8th Week

Local gas prices have risen for the eighth week in a row.According to Opinet, an oil price information website run by the Korea National Oil Corporation, the average price of regular gasoline nationwide rose eleven-point-two won to reach one-thousand-587-point-five won per liter in the fourth week of June.Prices have increased by over ten won per week for the past three weeks and at this pace, the average gas price will likely top one-thousand-600 soon.The price of diesel also jumped eleven-point-five won to over one-thousand-384 won per liter this week.Dubai crude, which South Korea mainly imports, rose 90 cents to 72-point-nine dollars a barrel.The Korea National Oil Corporation said that global oil prices are on the rise amid eased concerns of a U.S. rate hike, a bipartisan infrastructure deal reached in Washington and reduced stockpiles in the U.S.