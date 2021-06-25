Seoul Expresses Regret over IOC Response to Dokdo Spat

Photo : YONHAP News

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has responded to South Korea's letter protesting Japan's inclusion of the Dokdo islets on a Tokyo Olympics map, calling it a "purely topographical expression with no political motivation whatsoever."Seoul's Sports Ministry said Friday the IOC sent a reply on Tuesday to its June 10 letter protesting the inclusion of the Dokdo islets on a map showing the Olympic torch relay route.The IOC said that it inquired with the Olympics organizing committee and was told that the indication was purely topographical without any political motivation.Seoul has expressed deep regret over the response from the IOC and plans to send another letter outlining South Korea's stance.The ministry said that while the Tokyo Games should be an Olympics of peace and harmony at a time when the world is suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is disappointing that Japan refuses to delete Dokdo from the map.It added that if Japan chooses to use the controversial Rising Sun Flag at the Olympics, it will hurt not only South Korea but other countries that suffered during the Second World War.Seoul will look at other ways to continue its protest, including sending its IOC members to the Swiss headquarters and also meeting with Japanese IOC members.