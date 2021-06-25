Anniversary of Kim Koo's Death Marked at Burial Site

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs said an event was held Saturday to mark the 72nd anniversary of the death of renowned politician and activist Kim Koo.Hosted by the Association of Commemorative Services for Patriot Kim Koo, the event took place at Kim's burial site at Hyochang Park in Seoul. No guests were invited due to social distancing concerns, with only family and officials of the association attending.Kim, whose pen name was Baekbeom, sought asylum in Shanghai following the March 1919 independence movement in Korea against colonial Japan. He served as inaugural police chief and other key posts at the Korean provisional government in Shanghai.Kim set up an organization and assisted in the independence campaign of other prominent freedom fighters such as Lee Bong-chang and Yoon Bong-gil. He also founded the Korean Liberation Army and dedicated his life to gaining independence from Japan.Kim was assassinated by an army lieutenant in 1949, just four years after liberation.In honor of his service, the government posthumously bestowed an order of merit for national foundation on him in 1962.