Starting Monday, South Korea will begin accepting reservations for COVID-19 vaccines from essential personnel aged under 30 who have yet to receive their shots.According to the vaccination task force on Sunday, unvaccinated essential personnel aged under 30 may make reservations to receive the Pfizer vaccine.About 110-thousand people, including police, Coast Guard officers and firefighters, may make appointments from Monday to 6 p.m. Wednesday.Medical workers at clinics and pharmacies, teachers and care workers at kindergartens, daycare centers and elementary schools are also eligible.People in this group may make reservations online via the task force website (https://ncvr.kdca.go.kr).Vaccinations will begin on July 5.