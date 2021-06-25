Hyundai, Kia's Cumulative EV Sales Top 200,000 Units in Europe

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's two biggest carmakers, Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Motors, saw their cumulative electric car sales in Europe hit 200-thousand units.According to the Investor Relations sites of the automakers on Sunday, Hyundai and Kia sold a combined 227-thousand-919 electric vehicles (EV) in Europe as of May.Hyundai's electric vehicle sales reached 131-thousand-719 units, while those of Kia marked 96-thousand-200 units.Their cumulative EV sales surpassed 200-thousand a year after they topped 100-thousand last year.EV sales of Hyundai and Kia stood at a mere 662 vehicles in 2014, their first year of sales in the region, but soared to over ten-thousand in 2017 and surpassed 100-thousand last year.This year, Hyundai and Kia have sold a combined 43-thousand-865 EVs in Europe through May, up 99-point-five percent from a year earlier.