Domestic Trips Plunge 35% in 2020 due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Photo : YONHAP News

A study finds that the COVID-19 pandemic hit hard overseas trips as well as domestic trips last year.According to a report by the Korea Culture and Tourism Institute on Sunday, South Koreans are estimated to have taken 225-point-19 million domestic trips in 2020, down 34-point-seven percent from a year earlier.The report, based on a survey of 54-hundred South Koreans aged 15 and older, showed South Koreans on average took four-point-95 domestic trips per person last year, down 35 percent from a year earlier.The average number of people visiting two-thousand-569 major tourism sites in South Korea came to only 103-thousand-464 last year, plunging 47-point-two percent from 2019.South Korean tourists spent an average of 530-thousand won per person on their domestic trips last year, down 45-point-seven percent on-year.