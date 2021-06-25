Menu Content

29.8% of S. Korea's Population Receive First Vaccine Dose

Write: 2021-06-27 14:06:47Update: 2021-06-27 15:07:11

Photo : YONHAP News

More than 15-point-29 million people in South Korea have received their first COVID-19 vaccine shot, accounting for 29-point-eight percent of the population.

According to the vaccination task force on Sunday, eleven-thousand-159 people received their first coronavirus vaccine the previous day.

Of the 15-point-29 million people who received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, ten-point-39 million took the AstraZeneca shot, while three-point-75 million people received the Pfizer vaccine.

About one-point-12 million people received Johnson and Johnson's Janssen vaccine, which is a single-dose vaccine.

The number of people who received their second shot came to over four-point-64 million, or nine percent of the population.

People who received the Janssen vaccine are included in the number of people who received their first shot as well as the figure for people who received their second shot.
