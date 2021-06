Photo : YONHAP News

Toronto Blue Jays’ pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin has clinched his seventh win of the season.Ryu gave up four runs on seven hits over six and two-thirds innings against the Baltimore Orioles at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, New York on Saturday. Blue Jays won the game 12 to 4.Ryu was tagged for four runs on five hits in the seventh inning. His earned run average rose slightly from three-point-25 to three-point-41.The victory marked his second straight win against the Orioles.