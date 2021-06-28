New Social Distancing System to Start Thu., Seoul Region to be at Level 2

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Thursday, the greater Seoul area will be under Level Two and other areas will be under Level One in the new four-tier social distancing system.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters on Sunday explained the new system that will replace the current five-tier scheme.Under the new guidelines that will take effect on July 1, restaurants and cafes in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon can operate until midnight, two hours later than the current 10 p.m., while bars and other nightlife facilities will be allowed to resume business.The ceiling on private gatherings in the capital region will also be lifted to six people for a two-week trial basis before it is eventually expanded to eight people.There will be no limit for private gatherings under the new Level One, but major cities and provinces will allow private gatherings of up to eight people until July 14 before removing the limit.Jeju Island will also ban private gatherings of more than six people for two weeks like the capital region. Only South Chungcheong Province will fully lift the ban when the new distancing system is introduced.