Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Presidential Secretary Offers Resignation over Alleged Property Speculation

Write: 2021-06-28 08:32:07Update: 2021-06-28 14:13:39

Presidential Secretary Offers Resignation over Alleged Property Speculation

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential secretary for anti-corruption, Kim Gi-pyo, has offered to resign following allegations of real estate speculation involving multimillion dollar loans.

Presidential secretary for public communication Park Soo-hyun said on Sunday that President Moon Jae-in immediately accepted Kim’s resignation.

Park said in a press briefing that Kim expressed his views that, although he did not acquire the real estate for the purpose of speculation, he should no longer be a burden to state affairs given the public's expectations of a public servant's ethical and social responsibilities.

Kim's resignation comes about three months after his appointment to the post. 

Kim reported to the government in a recent declaration of personal assets that he owns real estate worth nine-point-12 billion won while having financial liabilities of five-point-62 billion won. 

Kim also reported he took out five-point-46 billion won in loans, which is presumed to have been used to purchase two commercial buildings in Seoul. 

Kim earlier denied the allegations and apologized for causing a misunderstanding and vowed to swiftly dispose of some of the assets.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >