Presidential Secretary Offers Resignation over Alleged Property Speculation

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential secretary for anti-corruption, Kim Gi-pyo, has offered to resign following allegations of real estate speculation involving multimillion dollar loans.Presidential secretary for public communication Park Soo-hyun said on Sunday that President Moon Jae-in immediately accepted Kim’s resignation.Park said in a press briefing that Kim expressed his views that, although he did not acquire the real estate for the purpose of speculation, he should no longer be a burden to state affairs given the public's expectations of a public servant's ethical and social responsibilities.Kim's resignation comes about three months after his appointment to the post.Kim reported to the government in a recent declaration of personal assets that he owns real estate worth nine-point-12 billion won while having financial liabilities of five-point-62 billion won.Kim also reported he took out five-point-46 billion won in loans, which is presumed to have been used to purchase two commercial buildings in Seoul.Kim earlier denied the allegations and apologized for causing a misunderstanding and vowed to swiftly dispose of some of the assets.