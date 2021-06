Photo : YONHAP News

Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung is expected to declare his presidential bid this week.Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker Park Hong-geun, one of Lee's close aides, said on Sunday that Lee will declare his bid on Thursday after completing the registration as a preliminary candidate with the party.Park said that he will disclose later when and how Lee will declare his bid.It is expected that the governor will announce his presidential bid through a pre-recorded video on his social media.Lee is currently leading the polls among potential candidates in the ruling bloc.