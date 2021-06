Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) will kick off the process to select its presidential candidate on Monday, starting with the registration of preliminary candidates.The party's election committee will accept applications from Monday to Wednesday and then draw lots to determine candidate numbers at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.The party plans to conduct a preliminary primary for three days from July 9 by conducting a public survey and a poll of party members and narrow down the race to six candidates on July 11.Currently, a total of nine party members have declared or suggested they will join the race to represent the DP in the presidential election, including Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung, former DP chair Lee Nak-yon and ex-Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae.