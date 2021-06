Photo : YONHAP News

The head of South Korea's state audit agency offered to resign on Monday amid speculations that he may join the race for next year's presidential election.Choe Jae-hyeong, chairman of the Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI), told reporters that he expressed his intent to resign to President Moon Jae-in on Monday as he decided it would be inappropriate to continue to serve amid the controversy surrounding him.The BAI chief then offered an apology to the public, the president and BAI officials for stepping down without finishing his term.Choe added that he is well aware of the public's concerns and expectations and he will now deliberate on what roles he should play for the future of the country.The BAI chief has emerged in the media and conservative circles as a potential opposition contender in next year's presidential race.