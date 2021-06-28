501 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily new COVID-19 cases in South Korea fell to the 500s after staying in the 600s for five straight days.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Monday that 501 new infections were registered throughout Sunday, raising the country's accumulated caseload to 155-thousand-572.Of the new cases, 472 were local transmissions and 29 came from overseas.The daily figure dropped by over 100 from the previous day, apparently due to fewer tests over the weekend. Virus concerns remain high as the nation is set to introduce a new social distancing system with eased curbs amid cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant.By region, the greater metro area accounted for 77-point-five percent of new domestic cases, including 179 in Seoul and 157 in Gyeonggi Province.Two more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to two-thousand-15. The fatality rate stands at one-point-three percent.The number of critically ill patients dropped by six from the previous day to 141.