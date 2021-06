Photo : YONHAP News

A survey showed that six out of ten South Koreans are against President Moon Jae-in traveling to Japan during the Tokyo Olympic Games.According to Realmeter's survey of 500 adults nationwide on Friday, 60-point-two percent of respondents said they opposed Moon's trip, while 33-point-two percent said they supported it.The disapproval rate was highest among people in their 40s, with 71-point-five percent voicing opposition.Disapproval was seen in various groups regardless of party affiliations.The survey, commissioned by YTN, had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus four-point-four percentage points.