Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey has found that most people believe surveillance cameras should be installed in hospital operating rooms.The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission said Monday that it asked roughly 14-thousand adults between May 31 and June 13 whether they think closed-circuit TVs(CCTV) should be placed in operating rooms.The commission said 97-point-nine percent of respondents supported the idea while two-point-one percent opposed.Those who support CCTV in operating rooms said the move is necessary to monitor any illegal activities, to gather evidence for medical malpractice and to protect the human rights of patients.Those who opposed expressed concerns about patient’s information being leaked and the possibility of violating the rights of health workers.