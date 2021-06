Photo : KBS News

Four national seals called “guksae,” dating back to near the end of the Joseon Dynasty, are set to be designated as treasures.The Cultural Heritage Administration announced the plan on Monday. A treasure is an item that is considered a tangible cultural heritage of important value, though it falls below a national treasure.The agency said that three of the four seals were recovered from Japan and one was donated by a Korean American in 2019.A guksae was used on official documents, including diplomatic and administrative papers. It differs from an “eobo,” or royal seal, which was used to symbolize the authority of the royal family.Currently, the nation has a total of four guksae designated as treasures.