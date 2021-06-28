Menu Content

Domestic

Avg. Apartment Price in Seoul Metro Area Tops 700 Mln Won

Write: 2021-06-28 11:44:08Update: 2021-06-28 14:43:58

Photo : YONHAP News

The average selling price of an apartment in the Seoul metropolitan area has topped 700 million won, surging by 100 million won in about eight months. 

According to housing price statistics released by KB Kookmin Bank on Monday, the average selling price of an apartment in the capital and surrounding areas reached over 711 million won this month. 

The June figure is the highest to be posted since KB Kookmin Bank began to release related data in December 2008.

The average selling price of an apartment in the capital region first surpassed 400 million won in October 2016, then 500 million won in November 2018 and 600 million won last October. The month-over-month growth amounted to 15 million from May. 

The highest prices within the metro area were concentrated in the capital city. The average cost of a Seoul apartment amounted to one-point-14 billion won this month, or up more than 200 million won from a year ago.  

Across the nation, the average apartment price also logged growth, topping 500 million won this month.
