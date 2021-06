Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government is watching for high-level exchanges between North Korea and China next month, ahead of major events such as the centennial of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party.Unification Ministry spokesperson Lee Jong-ju said on Monday that the centennial falls on Thursday while the 60th anniversary of the Sino-North Korean mutual aid and cooperation friendship treaty is on July 11.According to the spokesperson, anniversary celebrations are seemingly larger this year, with ambassadors from both sides contributing articles to each other's ruling party papers and foreign policy forums being held in China.As for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Lee said the virus situation is expected to affect exchanges as borders remain locked between the two sides.