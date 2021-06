Photo : YONHAP News

A government team investigating the state-run Korea Land and Housing Corporation(LH) is following up on leads suggesting that former and current employees had engaged in organized speculation.Nam Koo-joon, the head of the National Office of Investigation(NOI), told reporters on Monday that the team suspects LH staffers colluded with realtors on a redevelopment project in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.In a separate case, dozens of LH employees, their families and acquaintances are alleged to have founded a real estate development company to systematically engage in speculation and use classified information to purchase land.As for Kim Gi-pyo, the former presidential secretary on anti-corruption who resigned over related allegations on Monday, Nam said the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency will conduct an internal review.