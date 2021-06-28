2 DP Pres. Contenders Pledge to Field Single Candidate Between Them

Photo : YONHAP News

As the ruling Democratic Party(DP) began accepting applications for its presidential primaries on Monday, two potential candidates agreed to field a unified candidate between them in an apparent move to keep the leading contender, Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung, in check.Former Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun and Rep. Lee Kwang-jae on Monday announced that one of them will concede to a single candidate by next Monday, before the party finalizes a list of six primary candidates on July 11.They said the agreement reflects their urgent sense of duty that the ruling party must retain power for a fourth term while upholding its legitimacy.They stressed that they entered politics under the spirit of former President Kim Dae-jung, aided former President Roh Moo-hyun in office, and wished for the success of the current Moon Jae-in administration.The comment is apparently aimed at Gov. Lee, who has no direct connection to either of the two former liberal administrations.Former DP leader Lee Nak-yon, who has been ranking second in recent polls on potential candidates, is reportedly taking caution.The method of fielding a single candidate, meanwhile, has yet to be agreed upon.