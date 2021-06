Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's state broadcaster recently aired a resident expressing concern over regime leader Kim Jong-un looking slimmer amid speculation that he has lost weight.During an interview with the Korean Central Television on Friday, a North Korean citizen said the people were most heartbroken seeing the respected general secretary "looking emaciated."The citizen added that everyone has been moved to tears.Kim, who had not made a public appearance for about a month, was seen presiding over the ruling Workers' Party politburo early this month, as well as a plenary session of the ruling party's Central Committee two weeks ago.On speculation over health problems, South Korea's Unification Ministry said it has seen no indication to suggest that Kim is dealing with irregularities in his health.