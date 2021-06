Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea continues to report more cases of COVID-19 variants, including over 70 additional infections of the highly transmissible Delta strain.Health authorities said Monday that 267 cases of the four major variants have been detected in South Korea over the past week, raising the total number of variant infections so far to two-thousand-492.The week's total breaks down to 189 cases of the Alpha variant, 73 of Delta, four cases of Gamma and one infection of Beta.One-hundred-96 cases were locally transmitted while 71 came from overseas, with the variant detection rate going up to 37-point-one percent from 35-point-seven percent the previous week.Of the some 34-hundred Koreans who were airlifted out of India since early May, 82 have tested positive for COVID-19 and 22 of them were infected with the Delta variant.