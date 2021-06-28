Moon Vows to Achieve over 4% Growth This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has vowed full efforts to achieve growth in the four-percent range for the first time in eleven years, as well as a rebound in jobs to offset the employment decline of last year.Chairing an extended meeting of economy-related ministers on Monday, Moon said the top priority for the year's second half is to overcome the current crisis, as he called for a swifter return to normalcy.He said the goal is to attain a strong and fast recovery and for South Korea to become a pace-setting economy, for which Moon said relatively successful groundwork has been laid in the first six months.The president said tangible results must be reaped and the fruits must be jointly shared, pointing to market disparities due to an uneven recovery.He said South Korea's fiscal room has expanded as evidenced by a surplus of more than 30 trillion won in tax revenue. He asked for the funds to be allocated for another supplementary budget to support vulnerable citizens.Moon also called for more quality jobs for younger people and stronger social security nets.