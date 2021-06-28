Anti-Corruption Watchdog to Probe PPP for Possible Speculation

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's anti-corruption watchdog is set to launch a probe into members of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) and their family for any incidents of illegal property transactions.The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission said on Monday that it will begin looking into the real estate deals of 427 people, including 101 PPP representatives and their family members, going back seven years.This comes as the PPP had requested a broad inspection of its party on June 11, amid the wider ongoing investigation involving employees at the state-run Korea Land and Housing Corporation(LH).North Korean defector-turned-lawmaker Thae Yong-ho will be excluded as his personal information, by law, is required to remain undisclosed.While Rep. Hong Joon-pyo, who recently rejoined the party, is included in the watchdog's separate probe for non-negotiation group parties, his results are set to be announced at the same time as that of the PPP.The probe, which will begin on Tuesday, will last for one month. It can be extended if deemed necessary.