Write: 2021-06-28 16:23:04Update: 2021-06-28 17:18:23

Gov't to Provide Cashback for Bumped Up CC Spending in H2

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is set to roll out a cashback incentive on credit card spending in the second half of the year, as it aims for a proactive economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Under measures announced on Monday on economic policies for the July-December period, shoppers will be eligible to receive cash back amounting to 10 percent of their additional credit card spending compared to what they had spent in the second quarter.

The government plans to earmark some one trillion won for the national cashback program, with each person eligible to receive up to 300-thousand won in rebates over the three-month period of August, September and October. 

People will be encouraged to shop at mom-and-pop establishments, however, as spending at department stores, large-size retail stores and online shopping malls will not count toward the additional spending. 

Their spending also should be at least three percent higher than their average monthly expenditure in the April-June period in order to be eligible for the refund.
