Write: 2021-06-28 18:43:50Update: 2021-06-28 18:51:12

Gov't Aims to Create over 150,000 Jobs via Second Extra Budget

Photo : YONHAP News

The government unveiled plans on Monday to create more than 150-thousand new jobs in the second half of the year using a secondary supplementary budget the ruling bloc is considering drafting for the year. 

This is in addition to over a million jobs and 250-thousand jobs the government targets to create through the initial annual budget and the first supplementary budget, respectively. 

The government first has its eyes on adding 60-thousand to 70-thousand jobs in the areas of vaccination and quarantine funded by the prospective second extra budget. 

Among other targeted areas of job creation, 20-thousand to 30-thousand jobs are earmarked for young people in new industries such as artificial intelligence and software, as well as culture, sports and tourism. 

Up to 40-thousand jobs will also be allocated for the elderly, low-income families and artists, while up to 30-thousand are to be created through financial assistance for the jobless to be reemployed.
