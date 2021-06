Photo : YONHAP News

Chief Director for Strategy Planning at the Joint Chiefs of Staff Park In-ho has been nominated to be the next air force chief.The government on Monday announced the nomination of Lieutenant General Park as the Air Force Chief of Staff and his promotion to a general. Park will begin his term if President Moon Jae-in appoints him via a Cabinet endorsement.Former Air Force Chief of Staff General Lee Seong-yong resigned early this month to take responsibility for the suicide of a female Air Force master sergeant, who allegedly received push back from her superiors after filing a sexual assault complaint against her colleague.Park - when confirmed - would oversee investigations into the case and as well as deliberations on countermeasures to prevent the occurrence of similar incidents.