Pres. Moon Accepts BAI Chief's Resignation Intent, Expresses Regret

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has accepted Board of Audit and Inspection Chairman Choe Jae-hyeong’s resignation, but added that Choe had created an “undesirable precedent.”Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee in a media briefing on Monday said that President Moon accepted the resignation intent and authorized a motion to relieve him from his post.She said President Moon expressed regret over the BAI chief's departure, noting that the tenure of the head auditor is guaranteed under the Constitution in order to preserve political neutrality.The 65-year-old former judge ends his four-year term six months early, amid speculation that he may be mulling a run as an opposition contender in next year's presidential race.Choe had announced earlier in the day that he expressed his intent to resign to the president as he judged it would be inappropriate to continue serving amid the controversy surrounding him.