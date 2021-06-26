Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Culture

BTS' 'Butter' Tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th Week

Write: 2021-06-29 08:26:36Update: 2021-06-29 18:46:32

BTS' 'Butter' Tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th Week

Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop boy band BTS' second English track "Butter" has stayed at the top of Billboard's main singles chart for the fifth straight week since its May 21 debut. 

Billboard said on Monday that of the 54 songs in history that have debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart, "Butter" is just the eleventh to spend its first five weeks in the spot. 

Billboard said that "Butter" holds at No. 1 with 12-point-four million U.S. streams and 128-thousand downloads sold in the week ending June 24. It also attracted 27-point-six million radio airplay audience impressions in the week ending June 27.

"Butter" is now among 196 songs that stayed at No. 1 on the chart for at least five weeks. 

With the latest feat with "Butter," BTS has topped the chart ten times including three times with "Dynamite" and one with its feature in a remix version of "Savage Love" and one with its single "Life Goes On."
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >