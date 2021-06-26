Studies Suggest Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines May Offer Years-long Protection

Photo : YONHAP News

New studies suggest that the COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna could provide protection for "years."According to the New York Times, the two studies suggest that most people who have recovered from COVID-19 and were later inoculated with one of the mRNA vaccines may not need boosters.The newspaper cited a study by a team led by Ali Ellebedy, an immunologist at Washington University in St. Louis, which was published on Monday in the science journal Nature. The other study was posted online at a site for biology research.However, the studies said vaccinated people who were never infected may need booster shots.The paper said that the studies suggest the vaccines could provide long-term protection for most vaccinated people at least against existing variants.Previous studies suggested immunity to COVID-19 lasted six months after inoculation.