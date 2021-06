Photo : YONHAP News

The White House said on Monday that the United States will send a delegation to the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo but President Joe Biden will not be part of it.White House spokesperson Jen Psaki delivered the news at a press briefing when asked if Biden planned to visit Tokyo.Psaki said that the president is not planning to attend the games, but he will certainly be rooting for the athletes.She said the U.S. will send a delegation as it has before.Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun daily earlier reported that the two nations were exploring possible arrangements for First Lady Jill Biden to attend the opening ceremony of the Olympics in place of President Biden.