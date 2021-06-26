Ruling Bloc Agrees to Compile 33 Tln Won Extra Budget

Photo : YONHAP News

The government and the ruling Democratic Party(DP) have decided to compile a supplementary budget worth 33 trillion won to support those struggling during the pandemic.DP chief policymaker Park Wan-joo said the ruling bloc made the decision on Tuesday during a policy coordination meeting at the National Assembly.The planned extra budget will be this year's second after the nation created an extra budget of 14-point-nine trillion won in March.The government will inject an additional three trillion won from its existing budget for a total of 36 trillion won.It will be spent financing the fifth round of emergency relief payouts, which will go to households in the bottom 80 percent income bracket, as agreed by the government and ruling party.The government also plans to roll out a cashback incentive on credit card spending for all income brackets.The ruling bloc plans to fund the second extra budget with excess tax revenue without issuing state bonds.The government will submit the budget plan to the National Assembly on Thursday.